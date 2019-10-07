WEBXTRA: Tyler church group knits to support East Texas causes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler church group knits and crochets to help support great causes in East Texas.
Ladies at the First Presbyterian Church in Tyler, affectionately call themselves the “KnitWhits.” Items they make such as hats, washcloths, and baby blankets are donated to the Highway 80 mission, a local women’s shelter and Youth Camp Gilmont just to name a few. The group has been going strong for 15 years now and welcomes everyone to participate.
“We can even teach them to knit or crochet. We’re open to that and then if they want to make something and bring it they can, if they can’t meet with us at our regular time. They can certainly bring it to us at First Presbyterian Church or bring it to the office and they will bring it to us," said ‘KnitWhits’ Co-Chair Susan Bennett.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.