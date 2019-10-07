Thousands cast votes in La. early voting

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Thousands made their voices heard last week in Louisiana during early voting.
New early voting numbers show that thousands of people turned in their ballots to vote for the next governor of Louisiana. According to The Secretary of State’s office, more than 374,000 people cast their ballots.
This is a huge increase. Only 20,000 people voted early in 2015′s governor’s race.
For more information on voting, visit www.geauxvote.com.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.