‘Shhhh’: Drew Brees posts Instagram video of him throwing a football

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees posted a video of him throwing a football Saturday afternoon.
Brees, who has been on the mend following surgery on his thumb due to an injury suffered during the Saints’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 15, shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Shhhhhh….”.
Last Sunday, Brees was spotted doing pregame warm ups and moving his thumb before the Saints’ matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. And Thursday, he returned to practice for the first time since suffering the injury and participated in team stretches and warmups.
While it is expected that Brees will be out for at least six weeks, Brees has said that he believes that he could be back in time to face the Arizona Cardinals on October 27.
