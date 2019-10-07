$2.3 million in grants awarded to La. for infrastructure improvements, workforce development

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Delta Regional Authority is awarding $2.3 million in grants for 16 different projects in Louisiana related to public infrastructure and workforce development, Senator John Kennedy announced Monday, Oct. 7.
“These are important investments that will improve the quality of life for people across Louisiana. From improving water and sewer systems to preparing students for technical jobs, the work by the Delta Regional Authority will help our state grow in a positive direction,” said Kennedy.
LOUISIANA INVESTMENT PROJECTS
- Tallulah Sewer System Improvements | Tallulah: $313,743
- Richardson Medical Center HVAC System Replacement | Rayville: $266,822
- Chalmette Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement | Chalmette: $200,000
- Delta Water System Improvements | Delta: $200,000
- Franklin Wastewater System Improvements | Franklin: $150,000
- Grosse Tete Water System Enhancements | Grosse Tete: $150,000
- Springhill Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement | Springhill: $150,000
- Nunez Community College Aerospace Labs and Makerspace | Chalmette: $150,000;
- Concordia Parish Sewer System Consolidation | Vidalia: $150,000
- Allen Parish GIS System | Oberlin: $100,000
- Baton Rouge IT Apprenticeship Program | Baton Rouge: $100,000
- Oak Grove Industrial Building Repairs | Oak Grove: $100,000
- Dixie Inn Sewer System Improvements | Minden: $99,750
- Chatham Water Booster Station Renovation | Chatham: $80,000
- Bienville Water Well Improvements | Bienville: DRA Investment: $71,768
- Baton Rouge GIS System | Baton Rouge: $36,750
