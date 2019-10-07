Maintenance worker hospitalized after receiving electrical shock on Harleton High School campus

HARLETON, TEXAS (KLTV) - A maintenance worker is getting treatment for burns after he received an electrical shock on the Harleton High School campus.
According to Harleton ISD, a member of their maintenance team was working on the installation of a new projection system in their auditorium when he received an electrical shock.
They reported the worker was taken to the hospital for burns on his hands and is doing well.
“I would like to commend the staff at HHS for their quick and decisive action,” a post on the Facebook page stated. “Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.