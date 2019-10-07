Locking mechanism on about 1.1 million pocket knives may fail; injuries reported

(WAFB) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) issued an alert Friday, Oct. 4 to notify consumers the locking mechanism on about 1.1 million Gordon brand folding knives can fail, posing a laceration hazard. The knives were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide, by telephone, and online at www.harborfreight.com from July 2008 through July 2019 for about $5.
So far Harbor Freight Tools has received seven reports of the knife failing to lock, resulting in six reports of laceration injuries, including four that required medical attention, the USCPSC wrote in the alert.
The knife is stainless steel with black metal on the handle and five cutouts on each side of the handle. It measures about 3 inches and has a silver-colored metal belt clip attached to the back of the handle.
Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the knives and return them for a full refund.
