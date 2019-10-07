Fire causes moderate damage to front of house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a Shreveport residence Monday evening.
Firefighters were summoned to the single-story, wood-frame house on Prospect Street at 5:03 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Fire and smoke were visible at the front left corner of the dwelling when the first crew arrived on the scene between Centenary Boulevard and Alexander Avenue, a Shreveport Fire Department spokesman said.
No one was home at the time, and it took 12 minutes for firefighters to get the fire extinguished, said Brian Watson, the Fire Department’s training officer.
“There was moderate damage inside, but it’s contained to the front of the house.”
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
