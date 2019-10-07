Falls arrives for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying the last summer weekend as fall is rolling into the region this morning. A strong cold front will finally bring a taste of fall to the ArkLaTex along with showers and storms this morning. Tuesday will most likely be the best day of the week with highs in the upper 70s and ample sunshine. Later in the week temperatures will move back up into the 80s, but just before temperatures enter hot territory yet another cold front will roll through the ArkLaTex.
So your Monday is going to be a tale of two days. We will start off wet and muggy as the cold front will bring showers and storms as you are starting off your day. But once we get to the afternoon skies will clear and the humidity will noticeably drop along with our temperatures.
As we go through the work week temperatures will slowly start to rebound through Thursday when temperatures will potentially reach back into the upper 80s. But just as summer tries to creep back into the ArkLaTex mother nature will slam the door with another strong cold front arriving on Friday.
So if you were hoping for some fall like temperatures after unprecedented heat this will be the week for you!
Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
