Falls arrives for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying the last summer weekend as fall is rolling into the region this morning. A strong cold front will finally bring a taste of fall to the ArkLaTex along with showers and storms this morning. Tuesday will most likely be the best day of the week with highs in the upper 70s and ample sunshine. Later in the week temperatures will move back up into the 80s, but just before temperatures enter hot territory yet another cold front will roll through the ArkLaTex.