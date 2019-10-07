Exclusive Gubernatorial Poll: John Bel Edwards leads with 5 days until election

The poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy on behalf of the six Louisiana Gray Television stations, shows Incumbant Edwards at 45 percent, Rispone at 22 percent, and Abraham at 17 percent. The poll of 625 of registered voters has a margin of error of 4 percent. All of the voters polled said they were likely to vote in the Saturday Oct. 12 election. Ten percent of those polled were undecided.