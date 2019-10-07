Cool temperatures and great weather for Tuesday

(KSLA) - What a difference one day makes! Temperatures are much cooler today thanks to the cold front that pushed its way through. Now, it is much more seasonal for the rest of the week.
Through the overnight hours, the clouds will be clearing away and the rain chances will go to zero. You will not need any rain gear this evening or overnight. The winds will calm down a little as well which will help cool the temperature down some more. Lows tonight will fall to the lower to mid 50s.
Tuesday will have a beautiful start, middle and end to the day. The sun will be out shining with limited clouds. There will not be any rain. The best part will be the temperatures. Highs tomorrow will only reach the mid to upper 70s. It will be fantastic weather to enjoy!
Wednesday and Thursday will both be great days as well. There will be a few more clouds that pass by but will otherwise be sunny. The temperatures will be a little warmer in the afternoon. Wednesday will warm up to the mid 80s and Thursday will get to the upper 80s.
Don't worry though, another cold front is on its way so temperatures will not get too warm. That front will arrive sometime in the afternoon on Friday. It will likely heat up in the morning, prior to the front's arrival. After it does arrive, it will quickly cool back down. I do have a 60% chance of rain in association with the cold front.
Then the upcoming weekend is looking very nice. Both days should not have any rain. As of now, I have a 20% chance of rain early Saturday. Depending on how quickly the front moves will determine if we have rain in the morning or if it is gone by Friday night. Both Saturday and Sunday should have temperatures in the 40s in the morning and 60s in the afternoon.
Have a great week and enjoy the fall weather!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
