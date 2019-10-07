Contestants sought for Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competition

(WAFB) - The Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana program is looking for contestants for this year’s competition.
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana is held in Baton Rouge, and the winner will go on to compete in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition next summer.
The competition will be held on Nov. 2 at Baton Rouge Rehabilitation Hospital. The day-long event that culminates in the competition/crowning gala beginning at 3 p.m. to which the public is invited.
The competition is open to women who use a wheelchair for 100 percent of their mobility. All contestants must be a citizen of the United States, must be a Louisiana resident for six months prior to the competition, be at least 21 years of age, and able to fulfill the requirements of a state titleholder.
The Ms. Wheelchair America program was established in 1972 as a forum for promoting the achievements and needs of persons with mobility challenges.
The Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competition is a program of the Brain Injury Association of Louisiana (BIALA)/Louisiana chapter of the United Spinal Association.
For more information on the Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana pageant or the Brain Injury Association of Louisiana/Louisiana chapter of United Spinal Association, visit www.biala.org or email Kimberly Hill at kim@biala.org.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.