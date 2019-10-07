Bossier lifts parishwide burn ban

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — There is no prohibition against outdoor burning in Bossier Parish.
Officials have lifted the parishwide burn ban that was issued Sept. 14 in response to drought conditions.
People, however, still should exercise good judgement and caution when burning outside, said Ian Snellgrove, director of the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Police Jury President Doug Rimmer signed a document rescinding the ban Monday, says a post on the Police Jury’s Facebook page.
That action, however, has no impact on Lake Bistineau.
A separate prohibition against burning on or near the exposed lakebed remains in effect until further notice.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.