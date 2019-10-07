Boil advisory issued for BAFB’s main base

Boil advisory issued for BAFB’s main base
By KSLA Digital Team | October 7, 2019 at 5:31 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 5:31 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory is issued for Barksdale Air Force Base’s main base on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The base posted a Facebook post notifying all residents regarding the situation.

**UPDATE** Team Barksdale, a system malfunction has resulted in a water boil requirement for Main Base. A water tower...

Posted by Barksdale Air Force Base on Sunday, October 6, 2019

TIPS FOR BOILING WATER

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).

