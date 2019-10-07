Arkansas escapee is back in custody

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — An Arkansas inmate who escaped last week is back in custody, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night.
“Cameron Stinnett has been captured without incident by Jail Administrator Chris Wolcott,” says a statement posted on social media about 6:45 p.m.
Authorities released no details about when and where he was apprehended.
Stinnett walked away from his duties mowing at the jail about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported at that time.
They also noted that the 27-year-old was “... not considered dangerous ... .”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.