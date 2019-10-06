Paws in the Park to be held on Oct. 12

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An event next weekend will raise funds to benefit ArkLaTex animal rescues.
Paws in the Park will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Riverpark Church, 3232 E. 70th Street.
The fundraiser will have raffles, a Kids Zone with playground and inflatables, cakewalk food trucks and vendors. Also at the event will be rescues, foster groups and animals looking for new homes.
Admission is $1. Live appearances from Paw Patrol characters will be held at 11 a.m. noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Attendees are welcomed to bring well-behaved, vaccinated and leashed pets.
The event is made possible by Real Estate to the Rescue and Alpha Media Shreveport.
