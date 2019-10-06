KSLA News 12 team members earn 5 Emmys

Doug Warner walks away with 3 Emmys, including Reporter of the Year

KSLA News 12 team members earn 5 Emmys
By KSLA Digital Team | October 6, 2019 at 5:33 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 5:58 PM
KSLA News 12 earned five Emmys, including three by anchor Doug Warner, this year. The winners were announced during the 43rd annual Mid-America Emmy Awards ceremony the night of Oct. 5 in Branson, Mo. Shown here are Kenley Hargett (left to right), Doug Warner, Scott Simoneaux, Jayne Ruben, Blane Skiles, Bubba Kneipp, Rae'Ven Jones, Danielle Scruggs and Maranda Whittington.
BRANSON, Mo. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 earned five Emmys, including three by anchor Doug Warner, this year.

The winners were announced during the 43rd annual Mid-America Emmy Awards ceremony Saturday night in Branson, Mo. Guest host was The Harlem Globetrotters’ Nathaniel “Big Easy” Lofton, of New Orleans.

Warner’s three Emmys are for:

Stacey Cameron, KSLA News 12′s chief investigative reporter, claimed an Emmy for general assignment reporting for his KSLA Investigates report “Grieving aunt fears police hiding truth.”

And KSLA News 12 earned an Emmy for excellence in documentary-cultural for its original documentary “Chronically Heal,” a project about health care and the MLK Health Center. That effort was spearheaded by Blane Skiles and included the work of Bubba Kneipp, Jayne Ruben, Matt Stanley, Joe Sciortino, Danielle Scruggs and Jennifer Duckworth.

Below is the “Chronically Heal” trailer:

Chronically Heal Trailer

