KSLA News 12 team members earn 5 Emmys

KSLA News 12 earned five Emmys, including three by anchor Doug Warner, this year. The winners were announced during the 43rd annual Mid-America Emmy Awards ceremony the night of Oct. 5 in Branson, Mo. Shown here are Kenley Hargett (left to right), Doug Warner, Scott Simoneaux, Jayne Ruben, Blane Skiles, Bubba Kneipp, Rae'Ven Jones, Danielle Scruggs and Maranda Whittington. (Source: KSLA News 12)