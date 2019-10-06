KSLA News 12 team members earn 5 Emmys

BRANSON, Mo. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 earned five Emmys, including three by anchor Doug Warner, this year.
The winners were announced during the 43rd annual Mid-America Emmy Awards ceremony Saturday night in Branson, Mo. Guest host was The Harlem Globetrotters’ Nathaniel “Big Easy” Lofton, of New Orleans.
Warner’s three Emmys are for:
- Reporter of the year;
- Excellence in religion-news story/program feature segment for his work on his The Good Stuff story “Giving it to Faith”; and,
- Feature news report-light feature for his The Good Stuff story “What can ‘Brown’ do for Spencer.”
Stacey Cameron, KSLA News 12′s chief investigative reporter, claimed an Emmy for general assignment reporting for his KSLA Investigates report “Grieving aunt fears police hiding truth.”
And KSLA News 12 earned an Emmy for excellence in documentary-cultural for its original documentary “Chronically Heal,” a project about health care and the MLK Health Center. That effort was spearheaded by Blane Skiles and included the work of Bubba Kneipp, Jayne Ruben, Matt Stanley, Joe Sciortino, Danielle Scruggs and Jennifer Duckworth.
Below is the “Chronically Heal” trailer:
