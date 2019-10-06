Grambling St. defeats Jackson State 44-21

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - JACKSON, Miss. l The Grambling State University football team stepped into the win column on Saturday evening as they defeated Jackson State, 44-21, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium."I can’t say enough, how much our character really reveals itself, in this tough time that we have been going through. I’m so happy for them, but we still have a lot of work to do," said Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs. The first half of the game started off slow, as both Grambling and Jackson State remained scoreless in the first quarter. With Jackson State still having possession of the ball leading into the second, the opportunity for them to score first was seized as running back Jordan Johnson rushed for two yards into the end zone. After the PAT by Josh Littles, Jackson State led, 7-0.On Grambling State’s second drive, Geremy Hickbottom threw 2-for-6 for 28 yards, and even rushed for 11 yards, but it didn’t result in a touchdown. It was Miguel Mendez’s 27-yard field goal that gave GSU their first three points on the board.With less than a minute remaining in the quarter, Hickbottom (while on the quarterback keeper) fumbled the ball, and although it was recovered by Rashad Jenkins, Grambling State who would take the lead of the game as De’Andre Hogues blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt.