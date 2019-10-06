First Alert: Cold Front Arrives this evening

Happy Sunday ArkLaTex! The majority of today will remain hot and sticky as normal, but tonight a cold front moves in bringing rain and thunderstorms.
If you're headed out this morning to church, expect a dry and sunny commute with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs today will reach the low 90s once again with winds out of the SE at 5mph. Late afternoon showers and storms are possible, however most will remain dry until this evening's cold front. The storms from this cold front could produce gusty winds and hail along with heavy rainfall as it moves through so parts of the northern ArkLaTex are under a low threat for severe weather.
Monday: this front shall continue moving through the region overnight and into the morning hours on Monday. Some will likely need the umbrella as they're heading out the door, however; late afternoon temperatures will be drastically brought down into the mid 70s. Hello fall!
Tuesday and Wednesday are looking mostly rain free with fall temperatures in the 70s sticking around. Early morning temperatures Tuesday will be in the 50s, so it may be time to bring out the jacket!
The back end of the work week, temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s for Thursday and Friday. We're expecting yet another cold front Friday that will bring in another shot of cold air into the ArkLaTex. This could bring in some of the coldest air of the season thus far.
Have a wonderful Sunday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
