First Alert: Cold Front Arrives this evening

If you're headed out this morning to church, expect a dry and sunny commute with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs today will reach the low 90s once again with winds out of the SE at 5mph. Late afternoon showers and storms are possible, however most will remain dry until this evening's cold front. The storms from this cold front could produce gusty winds and hail along with heavy rainfall as it moves through so parts of the northern ArkLaTex are under a low threat for severe weather.