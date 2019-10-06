Etbu defeats Belhaven 28-17

MARSHALL, Texas – Fighting hard for 60 minutes, the East Texas Baptist University football sealed their second straight win of the season by defeating the Belhaven University Blazers, 28-17. This evens ETBU’s record at 2-2. ETBU’s defense didn’t allow Belhaven to score in the second half and forced two turnovers with one resulting in a touchdown. Brian Baca guided the offense going 16-of-26 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns from the air. He also had 22 yards on 20 carries. Both Jalen Blanton (122 yards) and Davion Carter (113 yards) would each have six catches for over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown while Samarick Paul caught Baca’s third touchdown pass of the day. On defense, Anton Clark led the way with 15 tackles (six solo, nine assisted), one sack, and a forced fumble while KJ Kelley had 10 tackles and Azaya Patrick record an interception.ETBU won the opening toss and elected to defer until the second half. Belhaven would put together a 70 -yard drive before the ETBU defense made a goal line stand, holding the Blazers to a field goal. After each team had a possession, ETBU would get the ball back on their own 13-yard line. After a short run on first down, Baca would find Blanton for an 85-yard touchdown on a catch and run to take the 7-3 lead (2:10).Both teams would start out the second quarter trading punts. On the ensuing BU drive, ETBU’s defense would step up and stop the Blazers on 4th down as Mario Asagunla was sacked for a loss of 13 yards by D"Marjai Dearion. The Tigers would once again show their quick strike ability as they only needed two plays to go 58 yards for the score as Baca completed a strike to Carter for his second touchdown pass (10:52) of the day. BU would answer back with a 12-play, 67-yard drive capped off by touchdown pass from Asagunla to Cardine pulling to within four, 14-10 (6:05). BU would answer back on a 57-yard rushing touchdown giving them the 17-14 (4:07) lead heading into the half.The Tigers received the second half kickoff and would march down the field in 16 plays and 64 yards and score on Baca’s third passing touchdown as he connected with Samarick Paul to retake the lead, 21-17 (9:57). The ETBU defense would hold their own in the third quarter not allowing any points.ETBU’s defense would provide big insurance points in the fourth quarter as Clark was able to take down Asagunla causing him to fumble in the end zone, which was jumped on by Zach Pike for the ETBU score (8:01). Late in the fourth quarter, as BU was driving, freshman linebacker Patrick would seal the deal for the Tigers with his first interception of the season, giving the Tigers the 28-17 victory.ETBU will head to Belton, Texas, next week to take #1 University of Mary-Hardin Baylor at 2:00 p.m.