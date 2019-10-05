Crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department are working to learn more about a wreck that left one person dead.
Deputies got the call at 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 when a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a van for traffic violations and possible impairment, according to CPSO.
The van was headed north on Highway 1 near Highway 538 traveling at 10 mph.
The driver refused to stop, according to CPSO. When approaching a four-way split in the highway, the driver headed into the southbound lane while heading north and sped up to 60 mph.
Soon after that, the driver struck a car head-on.
The driver in the van was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was trapped inside her vehicle. Caddo Fire District 1 crews used the jaws of life to get her out.
She was sent to a Shreveport hospital by helicopter for the treatment of her injuries.
Southbound traffic is being diverted to Hwy. 538 at Scarpengo Road. The crash remains under investigation.
