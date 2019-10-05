Coroner’s office names driver killed in crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a driver killed in a crash on late Friday evening.
Nathan Zachary Tarr, 33, of Shreveport, was pronounced dead at the scene in a crash that happened in the 6300 block of southbound state Highway 1.
Deputies attempted to stop Tarr’s van for traffic violations and possible impairment, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The van was headed north on Highway 1 near Highway 538 traveling at 10 mph. Tarr refused to stop, according to CPSO. When approaching a four-way split in the highway, the driver headed into the southbound lane while heading north and sped up to 60 mph.
Soon after that, the driver struck a car head-on.
The driver of the car was trapped inside her vehicle. Caddo Fire District 1 crews used the jaws of life to get her out.
She was sent to a Shreveport hospital by helicopter for the treatment of her injuries.
Southbound traffic was diverted to Hwy. 538 at Scarpengo Road. The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.