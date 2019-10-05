Another Warm Weekend, but fall is right around the corner

Sunday morning and afternoon will basically be a copy of Saturday. A dry and cool start to the day with temperatures in upper 60s and low 70s. By the afternoon, we'll heat right back up into the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Our weather pattern begins to undergo major changes Sunday evening as our first fall cold front advances into the ArkLaTex. This will bring showers and thunderstorms first into the I-30 corridor in the evening with more wet weather throughout the entire region overnight and into the morning hours on Monday.