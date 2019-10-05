Another Warm Weekend, but fall is right around the corner

Good Saturday morning! Temperatures will slowly rise out of the low to mid 60s this morning and into the low and mid 80s by lunchtime under mostly sunny skies. Rain is possible this afternoon, but chances are fairly low so it'll be a beautiful day to get outdoors! Unfortunately, today will still be on the hot side with highs in the low 90s.
Sunday morning and afternoon will basically be a copy of Saturday. A dry and cool start to the day with temperatures in upper 60s and low 70s. By the afternoon, we'll heat right back up into the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Our weather pattern begins to undergo major changes Sunday evening as our first fall cold front advances into the ArkLaTex. This will bring showers and thunderstorms first into the I-30 corridor in the evening with more wet weather throughout the entire region overnight and into the morning hours on Monday.
Monday morning and afternoon will likely still see wet weather as the cold front moves out of the ArkLaTex so have the umbrella handy as you're headed back to work and school. Late afternoon thus far should be drier and cooler. Our first taste of fall arrives with highs on Monday in the mid 70s! Tuesday through Wednesday will be rain free with highs Tuesday in the upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday.
Not only will we see one cold front Sunday night into Monday, but another one will swing into the ArklaTex Thursday night. Keep it here with the KSLA First Alert weather team for more updates!
Have a wonderful weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.