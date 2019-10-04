Woman found dead in house in Southwest Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Southwest Arkansas authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a house.
The discovery was made Thursday in the 1200 block of Martha Street in Texarkana.
Department of Human Services personnel had summoned officers about a welfare concern, police Sgt. Kristi Bennett said.
They found the body of a woman, possibly 38 years old, who has been deceased for some time, Bennett added.
Her body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark., for an autopsy to determine when and how she died.
No one else was in the residence.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.