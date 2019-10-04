Woman accused of stealing $8,380 from her employer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman is accused of stealing $8,380 in three days from two of her employer’s restaurants.
It happened late last month at two pizza restaurants in Shreveport, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
On Sept. 27, Ashlynn Cargill allegedly stole $2,000 before leaving work at a Johnny’s Pizza on Colquitt Road.
The 22-year-old Bossier City resident reportedly turned around three days later, snuck into the office at a Johnny’s Pizza on Youree Drive and stole $6,380, authorities say.
Now Cargill is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, where she was booked at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday on one count each of simple burglary and theft, booking records show.
Her bonds total $20,000.
