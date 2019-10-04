Town: Houston flooding delays Haughton water bills

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) — Flooding in Houston is why Haughton water customers have yet to receive their bills, the Bossier Parish town reports.
“All bills were taken to the Haughton post office by our staff as usual,” says a statement the town posted Friday evening on its Facebook page.
But flooding at the U.S. Postal Service’s distribution center in Houston means the Shreveport distribution center is handling much larger quantities of mail, the town says.
“This is causing delays in their delivery times. We hope that bills will arrive to all customers very soon.”
Meantime, the town is offering a solution.
Just call Town Hall at (318) 949-9401 during normal business hours and staffers “would be happy to tell you the amount due for your account.”
