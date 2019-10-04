Powerful cold front coming

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After setting another record in addition to picking up some much needed rain yesterday we should see drier and slightly cooler conditions to wrap up the work week. Your weekend is looking dry and hot for the most part until the fabled cold front arrives in the ArkLaTex late on Sunday. That front will bring the first true taste of fall to the ArkLaTex.
For your Friday while the thunderstorms won’t be nearly as widespread as what we saw yesterday afternoon and evening, pop showers and storms are possible today well. High temperatures will also come down across the ArkLaTex. It will be much more of a struggle to reach the 90 compared to the records set yesterday. Many places in the northern ArkLaTex will stay in the upper 80s.
Heading into the weekend expect sunshine and heat to be the major factors. Temperatures will continue to stay well above average with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will be scarce until late on Sunday when the powerful cold front will big changes to the region. This front will represent the first big change in air mass over the region in at least 3 months. As a result, expect temperatures all week long to stay at or below average.
So the while the heat is coming to an end it will still be toasty this weekend. Also, make sure you have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
