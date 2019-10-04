Natchitoches police identify shooting suspect

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches police have identified a shooting suspect and are asking for the public's help in finding him.
Officers were summoned to the 500 block of Rowena Street about 10:45 a.m. Thursday in reference to an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.
They determined that the shooting occurred at a residence in the 600 block of Sabine Alley, Officer John Greely said.
Authorities have not said who was shot nor what their condition is.
But they suspect the gunman was 26-year-old Alverious Demars.
And police say they have a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
Demars stands about 5′11″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Authorities says he is considered to be armed and dangerous.
So if you see him, they add, do not attempt to detain him.
Instead, call Natchitoches police Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911 or the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.
Tips also can be submitted via the Police Department’s Tipsoft app or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message.
All information given shall remain confidential, authorities say.
