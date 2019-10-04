Marshall ISD superintendent releases statement following threat

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - East Texas authorities are still working to determine the source and circumstances surrounding threatening calls made to Marshall High School and the Marshall Independent School District Administration Building on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The calls caused the entire district to be placed on lockdown. Authorities later that day lifted the lockdown after it was deemed safe to do so, according to Marshall ISD.
An increased police presence will be at Marshall High School today as a precaution.
“I am proud of the reactions and behavior of all our staff, administration and students during the lockdown,” said Superintendent Jerry Gibson said, in a news release. “Our number one priority, every day here in MISD, is to keep our students and employees safe. We realize for some of our students that this can be an intense time, but our teachers and staff are trained to protect and serve our children, with the number one goal of assuring their safety. Once we assessed the situation we deemed it was necessary to go ahead and place all of our facilities on lockdown and on alert, although the only direct calls were made to MHS and our MISD Administration Building."
Authorities are investigating leads and have determined that any MISD employee or their families are not a part of any lead.
“We will continue this investigation and follow every lead, and ultimately we will prosecute anyone found to be responsible,” Gibson said.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.