Major changes in our weather coming next week

(KSLA) - Through the rest of the day, there will be plenty of sunshine with more hot temperatures. There should not be any more rain as that is coming to an end in the northern ArkLaTex. Therefore, if you have any evening plans, you should not nee an umbrella. This is good news for Friday Night Football. It will still be warm, but temperatures will be falling after sunset.
This weekend will start off nice. There will not be anything to keep you indoors, at least on Saturday. It should be nice and sunny with a few small passing clouds. I have a 10% chance of rain for Saturday with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s. It should be a beautiful day!
Sunday will begin sunny and quiet. Our next cold front will be coming in later in the day. So, throughout the day, clouds will be increasing and the the rain chances will slowly go up. I have a 30% chance of rain for the day. Most of the rain will be in the northern ArkLaTex near the I-30 corridor. There will be a lot more rain Sunday night and very early Monday. If you are planning on staying out late, make sure to have an umbrella with you.
That cold front on its way will bring big changes by Monday. There will be a nice change in the temperature compared to the last few days or even weeks. The temperature should only reach the mid 70s! It will almost feel cold after dealing with the 90s for so long! I do also have a 20% chance of rain for the morning, but will otherwise be dry. By the afternoon, there should be plenty of sunshine.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, it should remain quiet! The sunshine will be out and I do not expect much, if any, rain. Even the temperatures will remain cool. It will slowly warm up a couple degrees each day, but will stay in the 80s.
We even have signs of another strong cold front on its way by the end of next week. This will cool the temperature down even more by next weekend. It might be time to dig out those jackets and coats and long sleeve shirts since temperatures will be much lower. If the forecast holds true, we will have temperatures only reach the lower 70s by next weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.