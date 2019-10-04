Major changes in our weather coming next week

Sunday will begin sunny and quiet. Our next cold front will be coming in later in the day. So, throughout the day, clouds will be increasing and the the rain chances will slowly go up. I have a 30% chance of rain for the day. Most of the rain will be in the northern ArkLaTex near the I-30 corridor. There will be a lot more rain Sunday night and very early Monday. If you are planning on staying out late, make sure to have an umbrella with you.