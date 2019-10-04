Bossier Parish firefighters host Fire and Life Safety Open Houses Saturday

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) -Fire prevention week officially kicks off Sunday, Oct. 6 — but firefighters in Bossier Parish are working to keep the public informed early.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, Bossier Parish Fire District 1 and the Haughton Fire Departments are teaming up again to host their annual Fire and Life Safety Open Houses.
Both open houses will start at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public can come out to the Bossier Parish Fire District 1′s location on 4494 Highway 80 or the Haughton Fire Department’s location on 224 West McKinley Avenue in Haughton.
“You drive past the fire station everyday," said Haughton Fire Chief Jimmy Holland. “You see the big red trucks, but you really don’t know the inner workings of what’s going on so it gives you an opportunity to come out and look through the rooms. “(You can) see where the guys live, see what they do, ask questions, (and) look at all the equipment.”
There will be free food, games and activities, as well as demonstrations and information given out about fire safety.
Life Air Rescue, local law enforcement and medics will also be onsite as well.
Bossier Parish Fire District 1′s Fire Prevention Officer Robert Callahan says this not only a way to gain information but also learn where tax dollars are being spent.
“It’s $5,000 to buy an air pack,” he said. “Another $4,000 to buy the gear for firefighters so with the radio it would cost us $10,000 to send one man into a fire. It gives them an appreciation of how expensive it is to run a fire department and the equipment (and) capabilities we have.”
Holland and Callahan say having a working smoke detector is crucial and little things like keeping your door closed at night can save people’s lives.
“When you go to bed at night it’s so important to shut your bedroom door,” Holland said. “It acts as a barrier between you and the fire and it can save your life.”
Callahan says lately firefighters are working more wiring, electrical, outlet, and breaker box fires. He warns people not to overload power strips and outlets because it’s an easy way for a fire to start.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.