Waitr partners with Dillas Quesadillas to honor local driver killed in crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dillas Quesadillas and Waitr are coming together to support the family of Kourtnie Richardson, who died in a fatal car crash two weeks ago.
A fundraiser will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 at Dillas Quesadillas, located at 855 Pierremont Road #135 in Shreveport.
The restaurant will donate 15% of its daily net sales for the entire day. Waitr will match the donation of the restaurant.
Waitr is also offering free delivery to anyone ordering from the restaurant that day and donate the equivalent delivery fee to the total.
You can place an order from Dillas Quesadillas, Oct. 3, on the app and use the code “DILLAS” at checkout for free delivery.
Kourtnie Richardson was a Waitr team driver in Shreveport. She was described as “a sweet, kind woman who always had a smile on her face” by those who worked with her. She is survived by three young children.
“Kourtnie was such a positive, friendly face in the community. We wanted to do something to help her family through this hard time,” said Pete John, Owner of Dillas Quesadillas. “It was communicated to me that her mother would love nothing more than to place a memorial for Kourtnie at the scene of the accident. Therefore, we partnered with Waitr to raise the funds needed to help create the memorial. We are blessed to partner with Waitr and know that together we can make this happen. Our goal is to provide a reminder to all those who knew Kourtnie with this memorial, honoring such a positive and friendly young lady in the community.”
For more information on the fundraiser visit, https://www.facebook.com/events/2192783097680048/.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.