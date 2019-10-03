Waitr partners with Dillas Quesadillas to honor local driver killed in crash

“Kourtnie was such a positive, friendly face in the community. We wanted to do something to help her family through this hard time,” said Pete John, Owner of Dillas Quesadillas. “It was communicated to me that her mother would love nothing more than to place a memorial for Kourtnie at the scene of the accident. Therefore, we partnered with Waitr to raise the funds needed to help create the memorial. We are blessed to partner with Waitr and know that together we can make this happen. Our goal is to provide a reminder to all those who knew Kourtnie with this memorial, honoring such a positive and friendly young lady in the community.”