Shreveport police officer put on probation, ordered to resign in connection with robbery suspect’s eye injury

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport police officer accused of kicking a robbery suspect in the eye has been placed on probation, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.
William McIntire, 33, also has been ordered to immediately resign from the police force that he joined in July 2012.
And he must take an anger management course.
The sentence was ordered after McIntire pleaded guilty to a charge of simple battery Thursday in Caddo District Court in Shreveport.
The charge arises from the arrest of 33-year-old Lamario Deon Hobbs, of Ringgold, after a short foot chase Aug. 29.
McIntire allegedly kicked Hobbs in the face after the robbery suspect was subdued, placed in custody and not resisting arrest, the district attorney’s office reports.
Hobbs was treated at a hospital for a swollen eye then released to jail.
He remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 7:48 p.m. Aug. 29, while awaiting trial on a charge of simple robbery.
Hobbs also faces a charge of resisting an officer and was arrested as a parole fugitive, booking records show.
His bonds total $25,700.
