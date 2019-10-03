Reward offered for information about tractor theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s big, orange and has a front-end loader.
And somebody took it.
Now Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about the theft of the tractor.
Authorities are sharing a surveillance camera image in hopes someone can help identify the man.
Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the theft should contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the identity and arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
