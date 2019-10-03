Red Revel kicks off day 2 of arts, music and fun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 44th annual award-winning Red River Revel is off to a good start.
This year over 80 artists and 32 visual artists showcase their work at Red River Revel. Over the course of the nine-day festival, there will be live music from many local bands.
Highlighting this year’s live music will be the Seratones they will take the main stage on October 5.
The Revel garners most of it’s success to the partnerships it makes with local community non-profits.
“We have several non-profits that come out to the revel each year, said Executive Director Christy Long. “They do fundraisers for their organizations here each year.”
Long adds that the event brings a good boost to the local economy.
“The economic impact it has for our community is over 7 million dollars annually, we bring people from Texas, Louisiana all over the country come to the revel”
We spoke to one jewelry artist from Baton Rouge who says the Revel provides a great platform for artists from all backgrounds to reconnect and network.
“For the artist it is just a big family, says Ana Maria Andricain, Jewel of Havana. "You see the same artist and new artists that you meet and make friends, it’s just a wonderful festival”
