Ochsner-LSU Health breaks ground on $60 million medical facility

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Packed tightly into a hot tent outside of LSU Health Shreveport — state leaders, physicians, medical students and community members gathered to break ground on a new era of healthcare in North Louisiana.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, LSU Health Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali, Mayor Adrian Perkins and others dug their shovels into the dirt to celebrate the future of the Center for Medical Education, a $60 million venture for Oschner-LSU Health Shreveport.
“We’re taking care of more people, we’re employing more people, we’re training more medical students,” said Warner Thomas, CEO of Ochsner Health System. “This really has been a huge success.”
The 5-story, 187,000 square foot complex will feature larger classrooms to hold up to 250 students, training labs, operating room simulation suites, as well as clinical skills center.
“We are en route to train more physicians and physicians trained in Louisiana tend to stay in Louisiana,” said Dr. Debbie Chandler, associate dean of diversity and student affairs. “It means we are growing and expanding we can provide more teaching.”
State and school officials hope the new facility incentives aspiring physicians to train and stay in Louisiana to address a growing shortage of doctors; Louisiana has the oldest physician workforce in the U.S.
“We are deploying new technology, we are on-boarding new physicians with state-of-the-art skill sets to bring a higher level of care to North Louisiana, both here in Shreveport and Monroe,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport.
Construction on the building is set to begin next fall, with completion anticipated in 18 to 24 months.
