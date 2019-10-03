More records possible but relief coming

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more potential record heat today, but also chances for relief across the ArkLaTex. Today we will see our next chance at breaking the record of 94 after setting a new record high yesterday. But we also will see some chances for showers and storms across the region as we go through the afternoon. We are likely to see a sunny and hot weekend before the all important cold front arrives Monday to give us our first taste of fall.