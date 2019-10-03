More records possible but relief coming

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more potential record heat today, but also chances for relief across the ArkLaTex. Today we will see our next chance at breaking the record of 94 after setting a new record high yesterday. But we also will see some chances for showers and storms across the region as we go through the afternoon. We are likely to see a sunny and hot weekend before the all important cold front arrives Monday to give us our first taste of fall.
For today we are forecasting what would be a new record high of 95 degrees. We will start off sunny, but clouds will increase during the afternoon and that’s we need to watch for thunderstorm development. Where those storms develop those will see locally heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures. The wet weather won’t be terribly widespread, but some of us will see needed relief.
As we head into the weekend expect sunshine to return and the 90 degree days to linger around through Sunday. Once we turn the page to next week, starting Monday, much more comfortable temperatures will arrive in the ArkLaTex. A strong cold front will finally drop our temperatures down into the lower 80s, where they should be this time of year.
So the heat continues on the ArkLaTex, but the end is finally near. Have yourself a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
