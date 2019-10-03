Local Jeep club easing surgery fears of kids at Shriners Hospital for Children-Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Trail Lizards Jeep Club is making the preparation for surgery a little easier for young hospital patients. Club President Don Bergeron and member Mike Micheels provided a live demonstration of on of the mini jeeps the group plans to present to Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport.
Micheels said he happened to be at Shriners for a different event and recognized a need. Hospital staff expressed a desire to have something the kids can drive to surgery or other areas of the hospital. The jeeps even have a remote control which will allow a hospital staff to help guide the jeeps in the right direction.
Bergeron said, the jeeps have everything the actual regular sized road jeeps have. From lights, horn, radio, and engine sounds.
“It will be exciting to see the faces when we drop these three off”, said Bergeron. The Trail Lizards Jeep Club will present the mini jeeps to Shriners on Saturday at 10 AM.
There are a total of three jeeps draped in customized logos of their sponsors. Trail Lizards Jeep Club, Skyjacker, and 4 Wheel Parts (4WP) each have a jeep branded with their name.
According to Shriners Hospital for Children, Shreveport was the first hospital established in the Shriners Hospitals for Children system. Shreveport Shriners Hospital serves as the landmark hospital of a system that has helped transform the delivery of health care for children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.
