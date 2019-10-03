Houston man arrested for trafficking $70K worth of meth in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Houston man was arrested by the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force, in cooperation with the FBI, for trafficking meth in Caddo Parish.
Ronald Plant, 38, of Houston, was arrested for Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Schedule I.
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said the local Task Force was contacted by the FBI regarding Plant. who was believed to be in Shreveport to deliver a large quantity of narcotics. Agents located him and his car, in the 6700 block of Pines Road.
A search of the vehicle was conducted with an SPD K-9, and 2.2 pounds of Ecstasy, containing methamphetamine, was found hidden in the car. The value of the drugs was estimated at $70,000.
Plant was booked into Caddo Correctional Center. His bond was set at $203,000.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.