Heat continues but the relief is on its way

(KSLA) - Good Thursday everyone! Through the rest of today, it will be hot, but there will also be a few showers around. I would have an umbrella with you, even after sunset this evening. Wherever we see the rain will help cool the temperature down.
We have a weak cold front pushing through tonight. It will not provide much of a cool down. However, it is responsible for the rain today and changes for what's to come. A ridge of high pressure has been sitting over us keeping the temperatures hot and the rain chances low. Now, that cold front will push the ridge away from us. Therefore, the rain chances will go up, and the temperatures will go down.
On Friday, there could be a few morning showers. I have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will still be warm, but will also be a couple degrees cooler. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Some areas will stay in the 80s all day. There should not be a lot of rain, but there will be some sunshine mixed in.
This weekend will start off nice. There will not be anything to keep you indoors, at least on Saturday. It should be nice and sunny with a few small passing clouds. I have a 10% chance of rain for Saturday with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s.
Sunday will begin sunny and quiet. Our next cold front will be coming in late in the day. So, throughout the day, clouds will be increasing and the the rain chances will slowly go up. I have a 20% chance of rain for the day.
That cold front on its way will bring big changes by Monday. There will be a nice change in the temperature compared to the last few days or even weeks. The temperature should only reach the lower 80s. Some places might even stay in the 70s! I do also have a 20% chance of rain for the morning, but will otherwise be dry.
Then through the rest of the week, it should remain quiet! The sunshine will be out and I do not expect much, if any, rain. Even the temperatures will remain cool. It will slowly warm up a couple degrees each day, but will stay in the 80s.
Hang in there for fall to finally arrive! Have a great rest of your day!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.