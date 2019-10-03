Bossier Schools to hold candidate forum

BOSSIER CITY, La (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish School Board will hold a candidate forum for the public on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. at the Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive.
Candidates running for Bossier Parish Police Jury and State Senate Districts 36 and 37 have been invited.
The forum will allow the public to learn more about each candidate’s stance on issues involving kindergarten through 12th-grade education.
If you can’t make it in person, you can watch the forum live here. The event will be posted later on BPSO’s YouTube.
