Woman reported missing from Shreveport may be in Dallas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Authorities are trying to locate a woman reported missing from Shreveport. Sydonna Mays was last seen Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
On Sept. 24, the 39-year-old told her family she was in Dallas, Texas and she would be home in a few days.
Mays is African American, 5′0″ and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She suffers from a mental illness and is required to take medication.
If you any information on her whereabouts, please call police.
