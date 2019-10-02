Woman reported missing from Shreveport may be in Dallas

Woman reported missing from Shreveport may be in Dallas area (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Danielle Scruggs | October 2, 2019 at 1:01 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 1:01 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Authorities are trying to locate a woman reported missing from Shreveport. Sydonna Mays was last seen Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

On Sept. 24, the 39-year-old told her family she was in Dallas, Texas and she would be home in a few days.

Mays is African American, 5′0″ and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She suffers from a mental illness and is required to take medication.

If you any information on her whereabouts, please call police.

