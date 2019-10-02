SPD releases names of three men wanted on warrants

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen these men?
The Shreveport Police Department is searching for these men wanted on the following charges:
- Angilo Coleman, 28, is wanted for domestic abuse with aggravated assault and assault by drive-by shooting. His last known address is 6119 Canal Blvd. He is 5′7″ and weighs about 180 pounds.
- Johnny Cannon, 33, is wanted on home invasion. His last known address is 1711 Alma St. He is 5′8″ and weighs about 135 pounds.
- Christopher Hicks, 38, is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. His last known address is 3017 Parkridge Street. He is 6″ and weighs about 2015 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.