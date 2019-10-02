Record heat but changes coming

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! Heat continues to be a big talker for the ArkLaTex as record highs will be possible over the next couple days. We do have a chance for some showers late Thursday into early Friday, but otherwise dry conditions persist. The heat will also be continuing through your weekend, but once we get to early next week we are watching for the first major cool down of the fall season for the region.
For your Wednesday forecast it will be almost an exact carbon copy from yesterday. Temperatures should reach the low 90s by lunchtime with the hottest temperatures reserved for the middle of the afternoon. The all-time record for today is 96, we are currently forecasting 95, so it won’t take much for Shreveport to either tie or set a new record high.
As we move into Thursday that’s when heat history is looking more likely. The record high for Thursday is 94 and right now we are expecting a high of 95 degrees. The good news is mother nature could give us some heat relief during the early evening hours in the form of some scattered showers. These scattered showers could last into our early Friday.
Your weekend forecast is looking hot and dry for the most part with temperatures in the low 90s with ample sunshine. Then when we turn the page to next week change will finally come to the ArkLaTex.
In the meantime try to stay cool once again. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
