Record heat but changes coming

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! Heat continues to be a big talker for the ArkLaTex as record highs will be possible over the next couple days. We do have a chance for some showers late Thursday into early Friday, but otherwise dry conditions persist. The heat will also be continuing through your weekend, but once we get to early next week we are watching for the first major cool down of the fall season for the region.