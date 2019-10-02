Mystikal trial date moved to April 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The rapper Mystikal was back in a Shreveport court on Wednesday morning.
The rapper, real name Michael Lawrence Tyler, learned that his trial has a new date. The trial was scheduled for Nov. 18 of this year.
He is accused of rape and kidnapping, connected to an alleged incident that took place in 2016 at a Shreveport casino.
However, Grover Cannon’s trial is set for November and expected to take five weeks. Cannon is accused of killing Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley.
Officials moved Mystikal’s new trial date to April 20, 2020. He will be back in court for hearings and arguments on Dec. 10.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.