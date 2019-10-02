Louisiana man dies 6 days after falling out of truck

The pickup was moving and he was riding in the truck bed, authorities report

October 1, 2019 at 10:15 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 10:17 PM

PRAIRIE RONDE, La. — A Louisiana man died six days after falling out of the bed of a moving pickup.

Frederick Freeman, 38, of Opelousas, had been riding in the back of a 2006 Dodge Dakota, according to Louisiana State Police.

He was seriously hurt when he fell out of the truck bed about 8 a.m. Sept. 21 on Louisiana Highway 103 south of U.S. Highway 167 in St. Landry Parish, authorities reported Tuesday.

Freeman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Louisiana State Police was notified Sept. 30 that Freeman had died three days earlier, Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen said.

