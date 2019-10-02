Hot temperatures linger through the weekend

(KSLA) - Overnight, it will be quiet. There will not be many clouds around so I do not expect any rain. It will be mostly clear. Temperatures will be on the warm side tonight cooling down to only the lower 70s. It should be a nice start to the day on Thursday.
The big story going through Friday will be the heat. It will be so hot, we will be talking near record temperatures in the afternoon. When we should have temperatures only in the mid 80s, it will actually warm up to the mid 90s. Thursday has a better chance to break the record. Either day, if you spend time outdoors, I would stay hydrated and try to go indoors if at all possible.
There will be some rain around on Thursday, but there will not be a washout. I have a 30% chance of rain for the afternoon. It should wind down near sunset. So, most of the day, it will be mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. It would not hurt to have an umbrella with you.
By Friday, we have a weak cold front that will push through. This will weaken the ridge of high pressure sitting over us. From there, it will allow for a little rain, and the temperature will not be quite as hot. On Friday, I have a 20% chance of rain with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s.
This weekend will still be hot. It will be sunny with a few passing clouds from time to time. Overall, it will be a nice weekend. By Sunday, a second much stronger cold front will arrive. This will cool the temperature down as we begin the work week. So on Sunday, as the front gets closer, we could see some rain later in the day.
Monday is the day we are all waiting for. I have the high temperature forecast to be in the lower 80s. It will be much cooler and less humid. This is more of what we should expect for early October. I also have a 30% chance of rain Monday. Tuesday will be even better with no chance of rain and sunny conditions.
In the tropics, Lorenzo is making its way to the north Atlantic. It will soon be weakening as well. Meanwhile, we have one other area we are watching for potential development. The area is in the Caribbean and has a 10% chance of development in the next few days. This is heading toward the Gulf of Mexico. We will keep our eyes on this area.
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
