Caddo coroner identifies man found shot dead in Shreveport
By Curtis Heyen | October 2, 2019 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 6:50 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport resident is the man who was found shot dead early Tuesday, authorities say.

The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 21-year-old Roderyck Young.

His body was found just after 8 a.m. at Hanna Street at Jones Mabry Road in the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.

An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, the coroner’s office reports.

Young’s death is being investigated by Shreveport police.

