Caddo might earmark funds to move Confederate statue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — $500,000.
That’s how much money Caddo Parish might set aside to remove the Confederate monument from outside the parish courthouse in downtown Shreveport.
A special long-range planning committee voted Tuesday to recommend that the Caddo Commission allocate that money in next year’s budget.
The funding would only be used to remove the monument if the statue eventually becomes parish property, officials said.
The parish would look into taking ownership of the statue if the United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter fails to remove the monument within the 90-day window previously announced, parish officials explained.
Caddo commissioners are expected to vote on the committee’s recommendation in December.
