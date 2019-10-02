BPSO training academy purchases new Chromebooks for recruits

PLAIN DEALING La. (KSLA) - For decades recruits going through the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Academy did all of their lessons and studying by hand — but not anymore.
The academy recently purchased 30 new Chromebooks for recruits to use during their four-month training period.
“They use laptops for everything so why would we not teach off a laptop,” said instructor Lt. Sarah Rhodes." We got to try and make this stuff match up so there’s a good collaboration and there’s good understanding once they leave here that it’s applicable."
Rhodes says the academy would easily spend around $2,000 on just ink and paper alone. She says with that same amount of money they are able to purchase around 10 Chromebooks.
“Instead of giving them a whole bunch of materials now we just hand them a laptop that they have checked out through us through the duration of the academy,” she said.
Recruits are able to access their lesson plans, power points, and study materials that they can use in class and at home to study.
Jan Peters is a current recruit at the academy and says the Chromebooks have definitely made things easier for her.
“I’m a mom (with) two active kids — I’m always on the go,” she said. “So if we are down at Elm Grove and I’m sitting in my truck waiting on my daughter, (or) with horse lessons, or I’m in a wrestling tournament I can take my little Chromebook and it’s portable.”
Rhodes says they were able to purchase the Chromebooks with the same money they would spend on paper, ink and other supplies for recruits. She believes in the near future they won’t have to print out paper for recruits anymore.
“Technology is taking over,” she said. “We’ve got to keep up with it or we’re going to get left behind, and that’s across the board in everything we’re doing not just law enforcement.”
Right now the academy is looking to purchase 10 more Chromebooks that will be used by officers in different departments in our area that come to the academy for training.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.