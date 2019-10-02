Booker T. Washington placed on lockdown after shots fired near school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport high school no longer is on lockdown.
Booker T. Washington High was placed on lockdown Wednesday as police responded to a call about gunfire near the school in the 2100 block of Milam Street.
The gunfire was reported at 11:12 a.m. at Norma Avenue at Anna Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
That’s less than a half-mile northeast of the campus.
The lockdown at the school was a precaution, Caddo schools spokeswoman Mary Nash Wood said.
A school resource officer was on campus at the time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.